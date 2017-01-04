Residents react after woman allegedly kidnapped, locked in box near Mosinee

A community is on high alert after a women was allegedly kidnapped, tied up and locked in a box on December 28 near Mosinee.

"Whenever you hear things like this it just sets your alarm bells off," said Kronenwetter resident Cathy Hill.

According to prosecutors, a woman went to the home of 54-year-old Allen Jamroz where his granddaughter was supposed to be. When she got there, he lured her into the basement, shocked her with a homemade stun gun, tied her up and forced her to perform sexual acts.

"I look at it, and I'm like, that could have been my daughter," said Hill. "You don't know about the people in your community sometimes."

Prosecutors said Jamroz locked the woman inside a wooden box with various items inside including condoms. It's unknown how long she was inside.

"It makes me worry about my daughter's safety, especially since it was a girl," said Hill.

The victim was able to escape. Police said she used a nail to help tear the duck tape around her ankles and once out of the box she used a hammer to pry open the locked basement door. Once outside, they said she walked toward Mosinee.

Several neighbors didn't want to go on camera but said they are taking precautions since the alleged kidnapping. Residents in the Mosinee area are shaken up.

"It scares me, because I worry about the safety of teenage girls," said Hill.

Jamroz will be back in court January 11. He was jailed on a $30,000 cash bond and faces three felony charges.

*This story has been edited to reflect that a homemade stun gun was created - not a TASER. TASER is a brand name.