Pointers men's and women's basketball teams drop conference openers

Both the UW-Stevens Point men's and women's basketball teams dropped their conference openers on Wednesday night.

The Pointers men fell at home, 73-68, to UW Oshkosh despite a late comeback attempt. Bryce Williams led UWSP with 31 points. No other Pointer scored in double figures.

With the loss, Bob Semling's squad falls to 6-5 overall (0-1 in conference). They return to action Saturday at UW-La Crosse.

The UWSP women stormed out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter, but were outscored 56-36 in the final three periods, en route to a 62-53 loss to the No. 13 UW Oshkosh women.

The Pointers host UW-La Crosse on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.