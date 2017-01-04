Trump cancels business talks in 3 countries

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump Organization is canceling talks over possible projects in Brazil, Argentina and India as the president-elect pulls back from deal-making less than three weeks before taking office.

Trump lawyer Alan Garten says the company has cancelled a "memorandum of understanding" to continue discussions with local partners over a possible office tower in Rio de Janeiro. He also said the company won't continue "exploratory" talks over projects in Pune, India, and in Argentina.

The moves follow the cancellations late last year of licensing deals for hotels in Brazil, Azerbaijan and the neighboring country of Georgia.

Trump has pledged to do "no new deals" while president and to leave management of his company to his two adult sons. He has promised to offer details at a news conference next week.