Racine police investigate after boy found outside in cold - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Racine police investigate after boy found outside in cold

Posted:

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Racine police are investigating after a young boy was found wandering outside in below-freezing temperatures.

Police Sgt. Adam Malacara tells The Journal Times of Racine  that a citizen found the boy outside around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and brought him to a police station. The boy is estimated to be around 1 to 2 years old.

The boy had a coat but was alone. Malacara says the boy's mother was located about 4 p.m. It was unclear if the boy was returned to his mother.

Police are still investigating to see if charges are appropriate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.