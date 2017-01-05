Flood of plastic eggs delights kids on North Sea island - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Flood of plastic eggs delights kids on North Sea island

BERLIN (AP) -- Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island's youngest residents.

The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the "eggs-perts": a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

