Complaint: Man who threw himself on police car wanted police to kill him

A 25-year-old Kimberly man who threw himself onto the windshield of a police car in Menasha wanted police to kill him, according to investigators.

Police say at midnight New Year’s Day they were responding to reports of a man fighting with people outside a party.

According to the criminal complaint, Cody Romano told investigators he saw the squad car with emergency lights and started running toward it, expecting to be run over.

When the squad car stopped, he jumped on the windshield instead and began hitting the windshield and roof, hoping the police officer would shoot him. That didn’t happen, either, so Romano began to run away.

When police used a stun gun to stop him, he knocked the officer to the ground and began fighting with other officers, head butting one of them. Romano says once he realized they still weren’t going to shoot him, he gave up.

Investigators say Romano was drunk.

Romano is charged with five counts, including criminal damage to property and two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer.