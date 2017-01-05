Young boy found wandering alone in Racine

A Racine toddler was found wandering around in the cold alone Wednesday afternoon.

A stranger saw him in the 900 block of Grand Avenue.

No parent or guardian could be found, so police were called.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV found investigators inside the home hours later questioning the parents.

Then, a second boy was taken out of the home and into protective custody.

"What could they have possibly been doing for their child to be out there in this cold weather like that?" asked April, who declined to give her last name, but lives a few doors down.

Police would not reveal if the two boys are related, but both are now in some sort of protective custody.

The toddler who was found earlier in the day was apparently only wearing a coat.

Neighbors said the family moved in last summer and have been heard loudly arguing for months.

This is not the first time one of the boys was seen in the neighborhood by himself.

April said one of the boys was found outside in the fall barefooted and wearing a diaper.

It's unclear if any adults were arrested. Police are not releasing any details of either boy's condition.