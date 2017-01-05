Racine County superfan a finalist for Packers Fan Hall of Fame

Head inside Frank Lamping’s Racine County home and you’ll find an entire room decked out in green and gold in a true visual testament to his love of the Green Bay Packers.

He's hoping the passion for the team that his collection exhibits is enough to put him in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

"A Vince Lombardi signed check, he signed it at the bottom," he began when asked about some of his more prized possessions. He also has a piece of the goal post from the Ice Bowl, a shoe that Reggie White wore at the last game in County Stadium and an actual bleacher from Lambeau field.

But his pride and joy is in the backyard where he’s growing actual grass from the Frozen Tundra

Lamping's fondness for the Packers started as a little kid. He has the game program and tickets from the first game he ever attended: August 31, 1968.

Now 60, Lamping is one of 10 finalists for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

"I'm not worthy of all this attention, but I appreciate it very, very much," he said modestly.

A little more than three years ago, Lamping's fandom took a back seat to his health when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He’s undergoing chemotherapy right now, but says going to Lambeau Field is also an effective medicine.

"It does help. It does make me feel good," he said. "It takes my mind off of some of this stuff that is going on (and) makes me happy."

Lamping was born and raised in Union Grove and clearly has the support of his neighbors. A sign outside Community State Bank says, "Go Frank go. Vote for Frank for the Packer Fan Hall of Fame."

"I’ve never realized that I've touched so many people in a positive way and it really makes me feel good," he said.

Lamping will be at Lambeau for the Packers’ playoff game this weekend, but he’s hoping he'll be in the Hall of Fame forever.

"It would mean everything to me, a dream come true, to be able to actually be mentioned in the Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame and be in there," he said.

Voting runs through the end of the month. The winner will be announced in late February. Fans can vote online at Packers.com/FHOF. The grand prize winner receives entry into the Packers Hall of Fame and a road trip for two to a 2017 away game.