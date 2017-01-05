Couple, baby survive plane crash into vehicle at Brookfield airport

Three people were on board a small plane that crashed into a vehicle parked near a runway shortly after takeoff at Capitol Airport on Wednesday.

All three -- a male pilot, his wife and a small child -- survived the crash, Brookfield Capt. Phil Horter told reporters about an hour after the 12:08 p.m. crash.

The 6-month-old boy was not injured but was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to be checked out, Horter said. The pilot, 41, and his wife, 37, were both injured and taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The family lives in Virginia but has family in Waukesha, an official said.

Flight for Life transported at least one of the people, but Horter couldn't identify who it was.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

"There's got to be some extenuating circumstances that would cause that problem today I would say," said pilot David Mann.

Mann was also out flying Wednesday in a plane a little bigger than the one that crashed.

"I flew a light twin from here up to Waukesha just this afternoon, and it was quite bumpy out," Mann said. "You had to be careful, but I don't think it was too windy to fly."

Wind speeds at Mitchell International Airport and Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport exceeded 20 mph shortly before noon. A gust at Mitchell at 11:52 a.m. reached 29 mph.

No one was in the SUV that was struck by the plane, Horter said. A trailer attached to the SUV has a "Bad News Racing Team" logo on the side.

The airport at is 21500 Gumina Road in Pewaukee. Several dozen aircraft use the airport each day.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating the crash.