20 kinds of canned cat food recalled

The J.M. Smucker Company Wednesday announced a voluntary recall on certain lots of canned cat food.

9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty were recalled due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) according to a release from the company.

The issue was discovered during a review of production records at the manufacturing facility, the company said.

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

The affected kinds of cat foods and UPCs can be found on the FDA website HERE.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats.