Walker calls special legislative session on opioid bills

Gov. Scott Walker is calling a special legislative session to pass a package of bills designed to curb heroin and opioid abuse.

Walker announced the call on Thursday.

He says he wants lawmakers to take up bills that would grant legal immunity to people following an overdose; call on the University of Wisconsin System starting a recovery school; allocate money for the rural hospital graduate medical training program; more state drug agents; and a consultation service to connect medical professionals with addiction medicine specialists.

The Legislature is already in session but a special session order allows lawmakers to operate under different rules that make passing bills easier. The governor also typically uses a special session call to draw attention to issues.