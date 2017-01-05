Man accused of 11th drunken driving charge had valid license

A Wisconsin man charged this week with his 11th drunken driving offense had a valid driver's license at the time of his latest arrest.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Johnson, of Fond du Lac, was arrested by Appleton police on New Year's Day. Police Sgt. David Lund said Thursday that despite 10 previous drunken driving convictions, Johnson's license was reinstated in July 2016.

Johnson's license was revoked for three years after his 10th drunken driving conviction in mid-2006. Records show his nine prior charges happened between 1990 and 1997.

Authorities say Johnson's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when he was arrested in Appleton Sunday night.

A new state law that took effect Sunday increases the maximum sentence for a 10th or subsequent drunken driving offense by 2 1/2 years to 10 years in prison.