Omro farm to be featured on “The Bachelor”

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

A Wisconsin farm will be featured on an upcoming episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Omro’s Knigge Farms posted on its Facebook page that Bachelor Nick Viall and cast members milked and fed cows and learned about modern dairy farming.

The episode is set to air Monday, Jan. 23, on Newsline 9.

The Wisconsin Ag Connection said the outing ended with a rose ceremony at the Paine Art Center in Oshkosh.

Bachelor Nick Viall, 36, is a Wisconsin native and graduate of UW-Milwaukee.

He suffered two cases of heartbreak on “The Bachelorette”, appearing in seasons 10 and 11. Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe sent him packing.

