Fire breaks out at Easton home coffee business

A small fire broke out Thursday at a coffee company in the Town of Easton.

The owner of New Roots Coffee Company runs the business out of his basement on E. Tower Road. The fire began in one of the roasters.

Fire officials said the owner was able to put the flames out with water by the time crews arrived. The damage is minor, officials said.

The fire chief said he's thankful the fire was contained, because the frigid weather had the possibility of making firefighting efforts difficult.

"We didn't have to pull a line or anything," Chief Vern Block of the Town of Easton Fire Department said. "So I guess I'd say that's probably a really good thing this morning, the weather being the way that it is."

The owner of New Roots Coffee Company said business with not be affected.