Christmas tree pick-up in Wausau will not happen in conjunction with regular garbage pick-up, according to a Facebook post from the city of Wausau.

Harter's Disposal will pick up trees Jan. 11 though Jan. 13 and again the following week on Jan. 18 though Jan. 20.

Any trees already placed on curbs will be picked up on these dates, the city said.

The city said it was previously announced that tree pick-up would happen during the weeks of Jan. 9 and 16.