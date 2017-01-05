Jan. 2017 Jefferson Award Winner: Marcy Ferriter - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Jan. 2017 Jefferson Award Winner: Marcy Ferriter

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

Our Jefferson Award winner for the month of January is Marcy Ferriter of Stevens Point.

Ferriter is a long-time volunteer, serving as the coordinator of the Mobile Food Pantry of Portage County.  

The organization started in 2001 to provide groceries for people living outside the Stevens Point metro area.

"We travel and take food to those who live in rural Portage County who do not have wheels to get to pantries in town," Marcy Ferriter said.  "Some of these people fall between the cracks and  they are lonely and they are hungry, they enjoy us stopping by."

Volunteers gather twice a month at the pantry in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stevens Point to sort donated groceries and pack them on donated delivery vans.

Then volunteer drivers set out to make their deliveries throughout the rural countryside.

"I don't know what I would do without my mobile pantry family," Ferriter said. "I think there would be a void. For me it is a true pleasure to share my time with these folks."

Janice Reichel explains why she nominated Ferriter for her volunteer efforts.

"She is so compassionate and loves what she is doing," Reichel said. " It affects a lot of people in a lot of good ways.

Ferriter encourages others to find ways to volunteer in their communities.

"You can't help but feel you are giving a piece of yourself and getting a whole lot back," Ferriter said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.