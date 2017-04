More snowmobile trails are opening up to sledders.

Marathon County Parks and Recreation announced it will open their trails Saturday at 8 a.m.

The department wants to remind drivers that trail conditions will vary and to ride with caution.

Trail conditions have varied so far this season and officials said previously the weather has been too wet.

