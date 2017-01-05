Authorities search for three burglars in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY (WAOW)-- Adams County Authorities have released surveillance photos of burglars who broke into a house in the Township of Dell Prairie.

According to the sheriff department's Facebook page, while the homeowners were away on December 14th, three thieves stole compound bows, coach purses and game systems.

Authorities say you have any information, you should call Adams County Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward.