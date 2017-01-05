Walker works with task force to fight opioid and heroin abuse in Wisconsin

Gov. Scott Walker is calling the legislature into a special session to tackle the heroin and opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. He made the announcement Thursday.

Walker stopped by Ministry Saint Clare's Hospital to talk about new actions. He was joined by the co-chairs of the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse, Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Representative John Nygren.

Nygren talked about his personal connection to drug addiction. His daughter struggled with a heroin addiction in the past.

The task force on opioid abuse was put into place in September of 2016.

Walker said one of the purposes of the meeting Thursday was to designate state agencies to take action upon a recommendation of a report presented today by the task force.

Kleeficsh talked about one of the recommendations, "We all know there are drug traffickers right here in Wisconsin today. This report recommends hiring more agents at our department of justice to crack down on the bad guys," she said.

To see the full report given to Governor Scott Walker, click HERE.