Law enforcement reacts to spike in driving deaths in WI

Driving deaths increased nearly 6 percent statewide in 2016, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT says low gas prices and an improving economy resulted in more cars on the road.

But state troopers believe distracted driving takes the root of the blame.

"People are not paying attention on the roadway," said Sgt. Carrie Johnson of the Wisconsin State Patrol. "We really need to focus and get people to pay more attention to what they're doing.

6 percent correlates to 33 more deaths across Wisconsin.

With that, comes 33 families who lost a loved one, and 33 times law enforcement had to break the news.

"Having to go to that residence and tell that family their loved one isn't coming home," said Johnson. "That is a huge impact."

"You know how much energy a parent puts into raising a child to young adulthood, how much constant love and attention that takes," said Lt. Michael Morgan of the Portage County Sheriff's Office. "And then to see that wiped out in an instant - that kind of unfairness - that kind of comes back and hurts you inside."

According to the WisDOT study, 588 people died on the roads in 2016. That's the highest number since 601 in 2012.