4 arrested & 3 children removed from home in Marathon Co. drug bust

Four people are behind bars after a drug bust in Marathon County.

The sheriff's office says they seized more than 1 1/4 pounds of high grade marijuana, narcotics and drug paraphernalia Wednesday night.

John, Joseph, and Hayley Deckow, along with Byron Childers, are all in jail.

They face several charges, including two felonies.

Authorities say three children were taken into protective custody by social services, and several pets were removed from the home.

It was all part of a bust by the special investigations unit.