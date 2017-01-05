UPDATE: Langlade Co. Sheriff says documents into HR probe under review

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department said it is reviewing the results of an investigation into a former human resources director who came under fire by the former sheriff.

Newsline 9 put in an open records requests for the results of the investigation, which was done by the Marathon County Sheriff's office.

The investigation looked into former HR Director RJ Weitz, who recently committed suicide at his Stevens Point home, authorities said.

Former Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening resigned two years early, citing problems with Weitz.

In letters to the Antigo Daily Journal, Greening detailed why he resigned mid-December. He said his concerns about Weitz and his practices were ignored by the Langlade County Board and its committees. Greening did not elaborate.

Interim Langlade County Sheriff John Schunke says his office will release information after the investigation is reviewed by the county's corporation counsel.

PREVIOUS:

A Langlade County Board member wants an investigation into a dispute among former employees to continue, after the sheriff's department announced it was closed.

“We need answers,” Supervisor Richard Burby said in an exclusive interview with Newsline 9.

The sheriff's department conducted the investigation after the request of former Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening. The former sheriff announced his early resignation shortly after asking for the investigation.

On Thursday, the interim sheriff, John Schunke, announced the investigation involving former human resources director R.J. Weitz ended because of Weitz's death.

On Wednesday, Newsline 9 discovered Weitz committed suicide in December.

The investigation was looking into possible misconduct by Weitz while in office.

“They assigned Mr. Weitz after he was hired here as H.R. Director to also implement rule 17.1,” Burby said. “That's to investigate all claims about board members, any employers, etc.”

Burby said he didn't agree with the extra power given to Weitz.

“I think it ended up disastrous because of the position they put him in,” he said. “This placed him in a position where he felt like he had to please those people to do his job properly.”

Burby said Weitz released confidential information about him, and possibly former sheriff Bill Greening.

Weitz resigned in November 2016, after being on the job for a little over a year.

“I think they could have handled him [Weitz] completely differently,” he said. “Given him an opportunity to improve as an employee.”

Burby said there are still many unanswered questions, and he believes the board and community deserve answers.

“I would like to see the investigation completed to the satisfaction of the entire county board,” he said. “By an independent council keeping the board chair and his committee away from it as well as the Langlade Corporate Council.”

He believes the situation didn't have to end tragically.

“A human life was lost, and that's a serious price to pay for something I feel like could have been entirely different,” Burby said.

Interim sheriff Schunke is not commenting on the situation. The Marathon County Sheriff's Department, who was acting as an outside investigator, is now completing an informational report on the situation. The department said that could be released within a week.