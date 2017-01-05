Sen. Baldwin calling on Trump to release tax returns

Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on President-Elect Donald Trump to release his tax returns.



The senator is teaming up with other lawmakers for the new legislation.



In a statement, Baldwin said:



“President-elect Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns makes it clear he has something to hide from the American people. The public deserves to know if their President has taken advantage of tax loopholes or put his income or profits in off shore accounts in order to pay a lower tax rate than Wisconsin middle class families."



Baldwin said a release of the returns would give insight into Trump's foreign deals and increase transparency.