Longtime Pointers assistant set to take over for suspended Semling

UWSP head men's basketball coach Bob Semling was suspended for the remainder of the season, the school announced Thursday. But life must go on for one of the most prestigious programs in the history of Division III men's basketball.

Longtime Pointers associate head coach Kent Dernbach, in his sixth year with with the program, will take over on an interim basis for the final 13 games of the season.

UWSP is not eligible for postseason play, but Dernbach said Thursday he will do his best to bring the program a regular season conference championship.

"Any assistant coach is naive to think that they're 100 percent prepared to be a head coach," Dernbach said. "And that's just being honest. I'm as prepared as anybody can be moving into a head coaching role for the first time."

Dernbach said his team won't "re-invent the wheel." They are going to stick to man-to-man defense and the motion offense, just as they did under Semling.

The Almond native will make his head coaching debut Saturday afternoon when the Pointers travel to UW-La Crosse.