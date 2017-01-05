Community looking for answers after violent sex offender placed in rural town

The town of Alban is looking for change, and answers after a violent sexual offender, referred to as a "sexually violent person" was placed in the rural community January 3.

"We're concerned for the safety of the public," said town of Alban resident Pam Kruziecki.

41-year-old Peter Yogerst was convicted of his crime in Washington County in 1995. Since then, he's spent time in both prison and a civil treatment center. To be considered a violent sexual offender Yogerst needed to meet a specific set of criteria that includes being dangerous to others, having a mental disorder, and having committed a violent sexual crime.

"That's scary," said Kruziecki. "It's a small community, lots of kids."

His move into the town of Alban has caused concern because it's located right across the street from the Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative, which has a community room used by many people.

"A very public place, the town uses it for elections, the Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative has community events here with children," said Kruziecki.

A Washington County judge placed Yogerst in Portage County without any input from the community. Several months ago, a Portage County judge did not allow a different violent sexual offender in that same home because of it's close proximity to the community room.

Thursday night, State Representative Katrina Shankland co-hosted a town hall meeting in the community room to listen to resident's concerns and let them ask questions. Shankland is hoping to make changes to the law that allows a judge to place violent sexual offenders in a different county without community input.

"What I would like to see is advanced required notice for any people in a town, village or city where a violent sex offender placement would be happening," said Shankland.

Yogerst will be on a GPS monitoring system for the rest of his life. For the next year he'll also we on supervision, meaning he can't leave the house without a minder.

Soon, he may not be living there alone. In February, a hearing is scheduled in Chippewa County for another violent sexual offender to be placed in that home with him. Local law enforcement are trying to keep that from happening and plan to attend the hearing.

"Worried about the future, what kind of offenders are going to be placed here in the future," said Kruziecki.