Thursday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling tops Athens to stay atop Marawood

Here are Thursday's local scores from throughout Wisconsin, as reported by the Associated Press.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Assumption 58, Pittsville 43
Auburndale 77, Northland Lutheran 40
Bangor 86, Lincoln 65
Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 51
Black River Falls 75, Viroqua 59
Bloomer 70, Northwestern 55
Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Kiel 64
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Ladysmith 47
Columbus Catholic 74, Greenwood 39
Deerfield 70, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62
Denmark 79, Marinette 72
Edgar 60, Athens 30
Fall River 65, Madison Country Day 40
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 58
Granton 82, Loyal 44
Green Bay East 55, Menasha 50
Hayward 72, Barron 43
Horicon 76, Montello 48
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Brookfield Academy 50
Little Chute 58, Clintonville 47
Luxemburg-Casco 75, Freedom 69
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay Preble 53
Mercer 62, Drummond 60
Milwaukee Riverside University 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58
Mountaintop Christian 85, Eastbrook Academy 58
Neillsville 52, Spencer 42
North Crawford 69, La Farge 49
Notre Dame 61, Sheboygan North 54
Oakfield 76, Central Wisconsin Christian 30
Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 44
Pacelli 65, Newman Catholic 51
Pardeeville 69, Markesan 60
Phillips 57, Chequamegon 52
Prentice 57, Northland Pines 55
Pulaski 61, Green Bay Southwest 47
Randolph 68, Princeton/Green Lake 39
Rio 51, Hustisford 49
Seneca 68, Weston 24
Sheboygan South 72, De Pere 63
Solon Springs 61, Butternut 35
St. Croix Falls 63, Cameron 47
St. Mary Catholic 82, Marion 38
St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 50
Thorp 66, Colby 48
Unity 73, Lake Holcombe 61
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 52, University Lake/Trinity 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Kickapoo 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Rosholt 57
Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 31
Xavier 84, Roncalli 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bayfield vs. Ironwood, Mich., ppd. to Feb 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia 50, Black River Falls 49
Beaver Dam 94, West Bend East 25
Benton 79, Highland 53
Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 8
Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 24
Bonduel 45, Algoma 33
Bowler 67, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 57
Boyceville 60, Glenwood City 21
Brookfield Academy 56, Living Word Lutheran 45
Campbellsport 52, Berlin 46
Clinton 57, Jefferson 53
Cochrane-Fountain City 47, Independence 26
Coleman 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Colfax 63, Elmwood/Plum City 21
Columbus 34, Lodi 31
Crivitz 47, Gillett 45
Cuba City 72, Southwestern 16
Darlington 77, Iowa-Grant 35
DeForest 49, Reedsburg Area 34
Durand 60, Mondovi 24
East Troy 53, Palmyra-Eagle 45
Edgerton 44, Big Foot 30
Elcho 54, Three Lakes 34
Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 30
Elk Mound 68, Spring Valley 42
Gibraltar 78, Sturgeon Bay 23
Gresham Community 55, Sevastopol 49
Hermantown, Minn. 56, Superior 43
Janesville Craig 39, Madison Memorial 34
Janesville Parker 77, Beloit Memorial 38
La Crosse Central 59, New Richmond 23
Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 30
Lakeland 74, Northland Pines 35
Lakeside Lutheran 45, Lake Mills 30
Luther 42, Viroqua 40
Manawa 54, Menominee Indian 38
Mayville 49, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 33
McFarland 54, Turner 48
Medford Area 53, Antigo 33
Melrose-Mindoro 84, Pepin/Alma 26
Menominee, Mich. 39, Oconto Falls 34
Merrill 56, Stevens Point 42
Middleton 56, Madison La Follette 48
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57, Milwaukee North 24
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 46
Mineral Point 73, Riverdale 53
Monona Grove 60, Portage 49
Monroe 66, Milton 41
Mountaintop Christian 81, Eastbrook Academy 47
Niagara 47, Oneida Nation 41
Oakfield 55, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 40
Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 44
Peshtigo 54, Wausaukee 44
Plymouth 61, Ripon 42
Poynette 61, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Prescott 58, Ellsworth 53
Racine Lutheran 41, Racine St. Catherine's 24
Rosholt 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 46
Saint Croix Central 45, Osceola 41
Shoreland Lutheran 60, The Prairie School 48
Shullsburg 60, Cassville 38
Spencer 57, Granton 17
St. Marys Springs 71, Omro 45
Stoughton 56, Edgewood 49
Sun Prairie 68, Madison West 42
Unity 64, Lake Holcombe 54
University Lake 55, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 30
Verona Area 61, Madison East 56
Watertown 55, West Bend West 43
Waunakee 57, Baraboo 53
Waupun 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42
West Salem 41, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39
Whitewater 74, Brodhead 46
Winneconne 55, Kewaskum 48
Wisconsin Heights 78, Belleville 60
Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Oconomowoc 45
BOYS HOCKEY
Appleton United 5, Bay Port/Pulaski 4
Arrowhead 5, Janesville 3
Ashwaubenon 5, Pacelli 0
Beloit Memorial 6, Madison Memorial 2
Black River Falls 6, Sparta/Mauston 1
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 2
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3
Fox Cities 8, Beaver Dam 0
Germantown 5, Cedarburg 2
La Crosse 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0
Lakeland 5, Chequamegon/Phillips 0
Milton 3, Stoughton 2
Onalaska 7, Viroqua 1
Oregon 7, Monona Grove 2
Somerset 5, River Falls 1
Stevens Point 4, D.C. Everest 1
Sun Prairie 5, Middleton 1
Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 2
West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, McFarland 0
WSFLG Blizzard 7, Regis/McDonell 6
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hudson 8, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Chippewa Falls 1
USM 4, Fox Cities 2