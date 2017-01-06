Thursday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling tops Athens to stay - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling tops Athens to stay atop Marawood

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores from throughout Wisconsin, as reported by the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Assumption 58, Pittsville 43
   Auburndale 77, Northland Lutheran 40
   Bangor 86, Lincoln 65
   Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 51
   Black River Falls 75, Viroqua 59
   Bloomer 70, Northwestern 55
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Kiel 64
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Ladysmith 47
   Columbus Catholic 74, Greenwood 39
   Deerfield 70, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62
   Denmark 79, Marinette 72
   Edgar 60, Athens 30
   Fall River 65, Madison Country Day 40
   Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 58
   Granton 82, Loyal 44
   Green Bay East 55, Menasha 50
   Hayward 72, Barron 43
   Horicon 76, Montello 48
   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Brookfield Academy 50
   Little Chute 58, Clintonville 47
   Luxemburg-Casco 75, Freedom 69
   Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay Preble 53
   Mercer 62, Drummond 60
   Milwaukee Riverside University 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58
   Mountaintop Christian 85, Eastbrook Academy 58
   Neillsville 52, Spencer 42
   North Crawford 69, La Farge 49
   Notre Dame 61, Sheboygan North 54
   Oakfield 76, Central Wisconsin Christian 30
   Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 44
   Pacelli 65, Newman Catholic 51
   Pardeeville 69, Markesan 60
   Phillips 57, Chequamegon 52
   Prentice 57, Northland Pines 55
   Pulaski 61, Green Bay Southwest 47
   Randolph 68, Princeton/Green Lake 39
   Rio 51, Hustisford 49
   Seneca 68, Weston 24
   Sheboygan South 72, De Pere 63
   Solon Springs 61, Butternut 35
   St. Croix Falls 63, Cameron 47
   St. Mary Catholic 82, Marion 38
   St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 50
   Thorp 66, Colby 48
   Unity 73, Lake Holcombe 61
   Watertown Maranatha Baptist 52, University Lake/Trinity 33
   Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Kickapoo 39
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Rosholt 57
   Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 31
   Xavier 84, Roncalli 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
   Bayfield vs. Ironwood, Mich., ppd. to Feb 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Arcadia 50, Black River Falls 49
   Beaver Dam 94, West Bend East 25
   Benton 79, Highland 53
   Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 8
   Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 24
   Bonduel 45, Algoma 33
   Bowler 67, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 57
   Boyceville 60, Glenwood City 21
   Brookfield Academy 56, Living Word Lutheran 45
   Campbellsport 52, Berlin 46
   Clinton 57, Jefferson 53
   Cochrane-Fountain City 47, Independence 26
   Coleman 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
   Colfax 63, Elmwood/Plum City 21
   Columbus 34, Lodi 31
   Crivitz 47, Gillett 45
   Cuba City 72, Southwestern 16
   Darlington 77, Iowa-Grant 35
   DeForest 49, Reedsburg Area 34
   Durand 60, Mondovi 24
   East Troy 53, Palmyra-Eagle 45
   Edgerton 44, Big Foot 30
   Elcho 54, Three Lakes 34
   Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 30
   Elk Mound 68, Spring Valley 42
   Gibraltar 78, Sturgeon Bay 23
   Gresham Community 55, Sevastopol 49
   Hermantown, Minn. 56, Superior 43
   Janesville Craig 39, Madison Memorial 34
   Janesville Parker 77, Beloit Memorial 38
   La Crosse Central 59, New Richmond 23
   Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 30
   Lakeland 74, Northland Pines 35
   Lakeside Lutheran 45, Lake Mills 30
   Luther 42, Viroqua 40
   Manawa 54, Menominee Indian 38
   Mayville 49, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 33
   McFarland 54, Turner 48
   Medford Area 53, Antigo 33
   Melrose-Mindoro 84, Pepin/Alma 26
   Menominee, Mich. 39, Oconto Falls 34
   Merrill 56, Stevens Point 42
   Middleton 56, Madison La Follette 48
   Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57, Milwaukee North 24
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 46
   Mineral Point 73, Riverdale 53
   Monona Grove 60, Portage 49
   Monroe 66, Milton 41
   Mountaintop Christian 81, Eastbrook Academy 47
   Niagara 47, Oneida Nation 41
   Oakfield 55, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
   Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 40
   Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 44
   Peshtigo 54, Wausaukee 44
   Plymouth 61, Ripon 42
   Poynette 61, Watertown Luther Prep 56
   Prescott 58, Ellsworth 53
   Racine Lutheran 41, Racine St. Catherine's 24
   Rosholt 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 46
   Saint Croix Central 45, Osceola 41
   Shoreland Lutheran 60, The Prairie School 48
   Shullsburg 60, Cassville 38
   Spencer 57, Granton 17
   St. Marys Springs 71, Omro 45
   Stoughton 56, Edgewood 49
   Sun Prairie 68, Madison West 42
   Unity 64, Lake Holcombe 54
   University Lake 55, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 30
   Verona Area 61, Madison East 56
   Watertown 55, West Bend West 43
   Waunakee 57, Baraboo 53
   Waupun 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42
   West Salem 41, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39
   Whitewater 74, Brodhead 46
   Winneconne 55, Kewaskum 48
   Wisconsin Heights 78, Belleville 60
   Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Oconomowoc 45

BOYS HOCKEY
   Appleton United 5, Bay Port/Pulaski 4
   Arrowhead 5, Janesville 3
   Ashwaubenon 5, Pacelli 0
   Beloit Memorial 6, Madison Memorial 2
   Black River Falls 6, Sparta/Mauston 1
   Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 2
   Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3
   Fox Cities 8, Beaver Dam 0
   Germantown 5, Cedarburg 2
   La Crosse 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0
   Lakeland 5, Chequamegon/Phillips 0
   Milton 3, Stoughton 2
   Onalaska 7, Viroqua 1
   Oregon 7, Monona Grove 2
   Somerset 5, River Falls 1
   Stevens Point 4, D.C. Everest 1
   Sun Prairie 5, Middleton 1
   Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 2
   West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 1
   Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, McFarland 0
   WSFLG Blizzard 7, Regis/McDonell 6

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Hudson 8, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6
   St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Chippewa Falls 1
   USM 4, Fox Cities 2
 

