Thursday Sports Report: Stratford wrestling tops Athens to stay atop Marawood

Here are Thursday's local scores from throughout Wisconsin, as reported by the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Assumption 58, Pittsville 43

Auburndale 77, Northland Lutheran 40

Bangor 86, Lincoln 65

Bay Port 61, Ashwaubenon 51

Black River Falls 75, Viroqua 59

Bloomer 70, Northwestern 55

Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Kiel 64

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 66, Ladysmith 47

Columbus Catholic 74, Greenwood 39

Deerfield 70, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62

Denmark 79, Marinette 72

Edgar 60, Athens 30

Fall River 65, Madison Country Day 40

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 58

Granton 82, Loyal 44

Green Bay East 55, Menasha 50

Hayward 72, Barron 43

Horicon 76, Montello 48

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Brookfield Academy 50

Little Chute 58, Clintonville 47

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Freedom 69

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Green Bay Preble 53

Mercer 62, Drummond 60

Milwaukee Riverside University 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58

Mountaintop Christian 85, Eastbrook Academy 58

Neillsville 52, Spencer 42

North Crawford 69, La Farge 49

Notre Dame 61, Sheboygan North 54

Oakfield 76, Central Wisconsin Christian 30

Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 44

Pacelli 65, Newman Catholic 51

Pardeeville 69, Markesan 60

Phillips 57, Chequamegon 52

Prentice 57, Northland Pines 55

Pulaski 61, Green Bay Southwest 47

Randolph 68, Princeton/Green Lake 39

Rio 51, Hustisford 49

Seneca 68, Weston 24

Sheboygan South 72, De Pere 63

Solon Springs 61, Butternut 35

St. Croix Falls 63, Cameron 47

St. Mary Catholic 82, Marion 38

St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 50

Thorp 66, Colby 48

Unity 73, Lake Holcombe 61

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 52, University Lake/Trinity 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Kickapoo 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Rosholt 57

Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 31

Xavier 84, Roncalli 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bayfield vs. Ironwood, Mich., ppd. to Feb 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia 50, Black River Falls 49

Beaver Dam 94, West Bend East 25

Benton 79, Highland 53

Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 8

Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 24

Bonduel 45, Algoma 33

Bowler 67, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 57

Boyceville 60, Glenwood City 21

Brookfield Academy 56, Living Word Lutheran 45

Campbellsport 52, Berlin 46

Clinton 57, Jefferson 53

Cochrane-Fountain City 47, Independence 26

Coleman 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Colfax 63, Elmwood/Plum City 21

Columbus 34, Lodi 31

Crivitz 47, Gillett 45

Cuba City 72, Southwestern 16

Darlington 77, Iowa-Grant 35

DeForest 49, Reedsburg Area 34

Durand 60, Mondovi 24

East Troy 53, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Edgerton 44, Big Foot 30

Elcho 54, Three Lakes 34

Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 30

Elk Mound 68, Spring Valley 42

Gibraltar 78, Sturgeon Bay 23

Gresham Community 55, Sevastopol 49

Hermantown, Minn. 56, Superior 43

Janesville Craig 39, Madison Memorial 34

Janesville Parker 77, Beloit Memorial 38

La Crosse Central 59, New Richmond 23

Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 30

Lakeland 74, Northland Pines 35

Lakeside Lutheran 45, Lake Mills 30

Luther 42, Viroqua 40

Manawa 54, Menominee Indian 38

Mayville 49, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 33

McFarland 54, Turner 48

Medford Area 53, Antigo 33

Melrose-Mindoro 84, Pepin/Alma 26

Menominee, Mich. 39, Oconto Falls 34

Merrill 56, Stevens Point 42

Middleton 56, Madison La Follette 48

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 57, Milwaukee North 24

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 46

Mineral Point 73, Riverdale 53

Monona Grove 60, Portage 49

Monroe 66, Milton 41

Mountaintop Christian 81, Eastbrook Academy 47

Niagara 47, Oneida Nation 41

Oakfield 55, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 40

Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 44

Peshtigo 54, Wausaukee 44

Plymouth 61, Ripon 42

Poynette 61, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Prescott 58, Ellsworth 53

Racine Lutheran 41, Racine St. Catherine's 24

Rosholt 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 46

Saint Croix Central 45, Osceola 41

Shoreland Lutheran 60, The Prairie School 48

Shullsburg 60, Cassville 38

Spencer 57, Granton 17

St. Marys Springs 71, Omro 45

Stoughton 56, Edgewood 49

Sun Prairie 68, Madison West 42

Unity 64, Lake Holcombe 54

University Lake 55, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 30

Verona Area 61, Madison East 56

Watertown 55, West Bend West 43

Waunakee 57, Baraboo 53

Waupun 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42

West Salem 41, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39

Whitewater 74, Brodhead 46

Winneconne 55, Kewaskum 48

Wisconsin Heights 78, Belleville 60

Wisconsin Lutheran 54, Oconomowoc 45

BOYS HOCKEY

Appleton United 5, Bay Port/Pulaski 4

Arrowhead 5, Janesville 3

Ashwaubenon 5, Pacelli 0

Beloit Memorial 6, Madison Memorial 2

Black River Falls 6, Sparta/Mauston 1

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 2

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3

Fox Cities 8, Beaver Dam 0

Germantown 5, Cedarburg 2

La Crosse 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0

Lakeland 5, Chequamegon/Phillips 0

Milton 3, Stoughton 2

Onalaska 7, Viroqua 1

Oregon 7, Monona Grove 2

Somerset 5, River Falls 1

Stevens Point 4, D.C. Everest 1

Sun Prairie 5, Middleton 1

Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 2

West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, McFarland 0

WSFLG Blizzard 7, Regis/McDonell 6

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hudson 8, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6

St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Chippewa Falls 1

USM 4, Fox Cities 2

