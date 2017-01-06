Former Pointers speak out in defense of Bob Semling

Former UW-Stevens Point men's basketball players are speaking out in defense of their former coach after a groundbreaking punishment was handed down Thursday.

Longtime Pointers coach Bob Semling was suspended for the remainder of the season following a months-long investigation into alleged NCAA rules violations, stemming from impermissable preaseason practices held before the official NCAA start date of Oct. 15.

However, former Pointer Sean McGann told Sports Director Brandon Kinnard that those "illegal practices" were actually just open gyms.

"People are misusing the word 'practice,' McGann said. "We did not practice, we had player-led open gyms. No instruction was given by a coach at any time."

McGann played a key role on the Pointers 2015 National Championship team, and said he and his former teammates have been talking ever since the announcement about the possibility of that title being vacated by the NCAA.

The university said it's unlikely the title would be stripped, and McGann agreed such action by the NCAA would be "outrageous."

"You hear about these NCAA Division I allegations where things like prostitution are involved and the coach is simply just suspended for 30 percent of the season," he said. "If we are to have our title stripped for what was alleged that we did, that would be simply ridiculous."

McGann said he and other former players stand by Semling through the suspension. He is unsure of where the initial "anonymous" report came from, but said he does not think it was a former player.

Longtime assistant Kent Dernbach will take over as the Pointers interim head coach. Dernbach has served as the associate had coach under Semling for the last six seasons.