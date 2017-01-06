Family of Facebook live alleged torture victim speaks out: 'This should never happen'

(ABC) -- The family of the 18-year old Chicago-area man who was bound and allegedly tortured Tuesday in a Facebook Live video spoke out for the first time Thursday.

"He's doing well -- as well as he could be at this time," the victim's brother-in-law, David Boyd, told reporters at a press conference at a Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

"We’re so grateful for all the prayers and efforts that led to the safe return of our brother," Boyd said.

Police have described the victim as having existing "mental health challenges."

"This should never happen," Boyd said of his brother-in-law being tormented for nearly six hours by his captors at an apartment on Chicago's West Side. He also said, "We are fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders."

Boyd said the family is "trying to stick together" has been "overwhelmed and surprised" by the outpouring of support from the public.

"We're happy everyone is concerned," he said. "We appreciate all the support from everyone ... We haven't spoken to anyone but each other, but we have read what's out there and we really appreciate it."

Boyd added, "At this time, we ask for continued prayers for all those involved and for our family’s privacy as we cope and heal. We would also like to thank the Streamwood and Chicago police departments for their help.”

Jordan Hill, 18, sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington, 18 and 24 respectively, and Tesfaye Cooper, 18, were charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper and Brittany Covington were also charged with residential burglary. Hill was additionally charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.