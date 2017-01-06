Store manager relieved after man is arrested in multi state chainsaw burglaries

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A store manager in Boscobel is relieved to hear a man is in custody in connection to a string of store burglaries across Wisconsin.

"It's like ok, we can kind of take a deep breath and bring business back to usual, don't have to keep watching everybody," said Gasser's True Value Store Manager Robert Stenner, who put up a series of photos around his store of the suspect who was caught stealing Stihl-branded chainsaws in Wisconsin.

46-year-old James Stroup, of Peoria, IL, was arrested early Tuesday morning, after authorities in Grant County caught him near the Village of Potosi after he stole nearly $8,000 dollars worth of chainsaws.

"The investigators that interviewed him managed to tie in 41 different burglaries," said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, who noted Stroup targeted stores in four other states as well. “We're looking at between all of them, hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially, so who knows if restitution will actually be made [to all stores].”

Stihl-branded chainsaws can be priced up to several thousand dollars, according to Stenner.

"It's a high demand product," he said.

With Stroup now behind bars in Grant County, Stenner says his crew is still on alert for any suspicious customers.

"You never know, you always got to keep your guard up, you always got to be ready and prepared," said Stenner.

According to Sheriff Dreckman, since Stroup targeted at least 5 states, there has been talks about whether he will be tried in a federal court.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Grant County District Attorney has declined to pursue charges against Nina Patrick in regards to the January 2 burglary.

Nina Patrick was released from the Grant County Jail Thursday afternoon.

*****

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Two people have been apprehended in multiple burglaries dating back to September involving chainsaws.

On Monday, January 2, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Illinois State Police that a suspect in the burglaries was in Grant County. The Illinois State Police has a GPS tracking device placed on the suspects' vehicle and were tracking the vehicle at Scott Implement, a business just off Highway 80 near Platteville.

A Grant County Deputy was dispatched to the business and discovered it was broken into, however, the suspect vehicle was gone.

Authorities later made a traffic stop on a 2003 Buick LeSabre, which was registered to 46-year-old James Stroup, of Peoria, IL. At the time of the stop, several Stihl chainsaws were located inside the car that didn’t belong to Stroup or his passenger, 27-year-old Nina Patrick, of Rockford, IL.

After an investigation, authorities were able to identify 41 burglaries involving Stroup. These burglaries extended into Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Stroup was a suspect in four investigations within Wisconsin. Two were in Grant County, one was in Green County, and one was in Rock County.

Both of the Grant County cases involved Scott Implement, including one on the evening of December 24, 2016 and the one on January 2, 2017.

The stolen property totaled over $8,000.

Stroup and Patrick are currently in the Grant County Jail awaiting charges.