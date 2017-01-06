Wake Up: Packers tailgate cook-off

Friday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin Molly Koweek and Josh Holland had a tailgate cook-off, looking for foods to keep Justin Loew warm out in the cold as well as any Packers fans planning to tailgate this weekend at Lambeau.

Molly went with a hometown recipe for 'Pepperoni', consisting of sliced pepperoni in a marinara sauce served on a thick bun. Josh made brown sugar and beer stewed polish sausage and sauerkraut. Both recipes can be cooked in a slow cooker and kept warm for a chilly game-day tailgate.

Josh's Recipe:

12 ounces beer (can or bottle)

1 cup brown sugar (light or dark)

3 pounds polish kielbasa

1 bag (or jar) sauerkraut (32 ounces), drained

Combine the beer and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, until the sugar melts and the mixture is slightly thickened; set aside.

Cut the kielbasa into links and place in a slow cooker. Cover with the drained sauerkraut. Pour the beer and brown sugar mixture over top. Cook on high for 4 to 6 hours, or on low for 8 to 10 hours. (We ended up doing a combination – high for 3 hours and then low for another 3 or so. Definitely the longer it cooks the better it tastes!)

Serve on its own or on your favorite sandwich roll.

Recipe courtesy: browneyedbaker.com

Molly's Recipe:

6 Packages of Pepperoni

1 large jar of marinara sauce served

Package hard rolls

Combine Pepperoni and sauce in a crock pot or slow cooker on low for 2-3 hours. Serve mixture on hard rolls.