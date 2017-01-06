Court suspends lawyer for taking money out of wife's fund - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Court suspends lawyer for taking money out of wife's fund

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The state Supreme Court has suspended an attorney amid allegations he removed more than half-a-million dollars from his wife's trust fund through forgery.

Attorney Shawn Rice's wife accused him during 2011 divorce proceedings of taking $600,000 from her trust fund by forging her signature. Rice maintained his wife didn't want to be involved in marital finances and she tacitly approved his actions.

The state Office of Lawyer Regulation reported that it couldn't determine how much money Rice transferred from the trust. A referee recommended suspending Rice's law license for 60 days. The Supreme Court imposed that punishment Friday on a 5-2 vote.

Liberal-leaning justices Shirley Abrahamson and Ann Walsh Bradley dissented, writing the nature and extent of Rice's conduct is unclear.

Rice didn't immediately return a message.

