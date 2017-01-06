Wisconsin teenager charged with child pornography

A 17-year-old from Denmark is jailed, facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators say Brandon Zittlow admitted to viewing, downloading and sharing it.

A criminal complaint says the sexually-explicit video files in Brandon Zittlow’s possession involved children who hadn’t reached puberty.

The online file storage site Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspicious videos uploaded by an account on November 10. The center notified the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Zittlow was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators questioned him at Denmark High School, where he’s a senior.

According to the complaint, he admitted looking at images of girls as young as 10 years old and trading photos of naked girls on social apps.

Investigators say they found 10 videos with child pornography on his smart phone. Some of the children appear to be under 12 years old.

Denmark Schools District Administrator Tony Klaubauf says the allegations don’t involve the school or any other students:

I was informed one of our students was taken into custody yesterday which had to do with the misuse of technology. While we do not know of any specific charge, we were informed none of the allegations involve any activity while the student was at school or involve any other students at Denmark. The School District of Denmark will monitor this situation to assure the safety of our students.” – Tony Klaubauf, District Administrator, Denmark School District

Zittlow made his initial appearance in adult court Thursday afternoon.

The state asked the court to hold Zittlow on a $15,000 cash bond. The court commissioner felt that was too high and set bail at $5,000 cash.

“In this case, because of the defendant’s age being under the age of 18, these are… lesser degree felonies. Less exposure as well, no record. It sounds like he has ties to the community. But I think a cash bond is appropriate,” Court Commissioner Chad Resar said.

Zittlow is barred from using any devices that can access the internet.

He turns 18 next week.

Our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV talked with his parents, who were visibly upset after the court hearing. They tell us he’s a good kid and they can’t believe this is happening.

In the court documents, Zittlow told investigators “I didn’t think it was illegal for me to have possession of it, since I thought when you were 18 it was illegal.”

Zittlow told investigators he got the photos and videos because he “shares and trades with others that he met on Omegle and who he ultimately corresponds with on Kik Messenger.”

Omegle and Kik are social media apps that allow users to join groups anonymously to exchange messages, photos and video.s

WBAY-TV has extensively looked into apps like the ones Zittlow used, including Kik, finding they’re often used for inappropriate and illegal activity.

Back in February, WBAY-TV asked local investigators what parents can do to limit their child’s access to these kind of apps and what they should be looking for.

“It should be monitored. If there’s a group made, parents should be in the group to monitor what the kids are saying :19 you should have open access to that mobile device at all times to see :25 things can be deleted very easily,” said Lt. Jim Valley with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said parents should be looking for anyone they don’t know and say if you don’t recognize the name of the person your child is communicating with, you should delete them and have a conversation with the child.

Investigators continually say there is no one solution to this problem. They said technology is always evolving and the way the kids use the apps continue to change, but they said it’s important for parents to be involved in their children’s online activity.