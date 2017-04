No one was injured Friday morning in a Wausau house fire, according to the Wausau Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived around 5 a.m.to see flames coming from the house.

The Department of Public Works was on the scene helping clean up water and spread salt in freezing temperatures.

The cold has made fighting fires more difficult, officials said.

"Equipment is harder to operate when it's cold," Jeremy Kopp Wausau Fire Department Battalion Chief said. "Radios, water freeze ups, keeping personnel fresh, keeping their gear from freezing up, helping out. All those things that go along with these kinds of temperatures."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.