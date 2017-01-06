Judge threat has Stevens Point arsonist facing more prison time

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Stevens Point man sentenced to 15 years in prison for burning down his apartment in 2014 faces more prison time after he pleaded no contest Friday to threatening in a letter to kill the judge who sentenced him, according to online Portage County court records.

In a plea deal, Roy Strait, 42, pleaded no contest to one count of battery or threat to a judge and a second count was dismissed, court records said. He is to be sentenced March 10.

In September 2014, Strait was convicted of arson.

Strait was charged in the March 4, 2014, fire that forced two people to be rescued and destroyed a home remodeled into four apartments.

Strait told authorities he set his apartment on fire with gasoline because he felt alone and wanted to go back to prison, the criminal complaint said.

According to police, when officers took a neighbor of Strait's who had been displaced by the fire to the Point Motel for the night, Strait approached them, the complaint said.

"I guess you're here for me," Strait told the officer, showing him four bags he had with him that he described as "prison stuff," the complaint said.

Strait told the officer he was going back to prison "because I started the fire with gasoline and my candle lighter," the complaint said.

Besides the prison term, Circuit Judge Thomas Flugaur ordered Strait to serve 10 years of supervised release and his punishment included complying with mental health treatment, court records said.