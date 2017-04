(CNN)-- Apple's sales slump has taken a bite out of CEO Tim Cook's paycheck.

The iPhone maker cut cook's total pay by 15-percent last year -- that's according to a filing released today Friday.

Shrinking iPhone sales last year caused Apple to suffer its first annual revenue decline in 15 years.

Apple's board is holding cook and other leaders accountable-- Cook's total compensation last year was $8.7 million dollars.

Down from $10.3 million in 2015.