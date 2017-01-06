Big expansion planned for Cream Puff Pavilion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is getting serious about cream puffs.

Walker announced Friday that he will propose spending $6 million to expand and renovate the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park outside of Milwaukee. Walker says the money will come entirely from private gifts.

He says the project will be included in his capital budget to be introduced next month.

Walker says the expansion and modernization will improve visitor space inside the pavilion, add areas for product lines on a year-round basis, and create a new training center for bakery internships.

The cream-filled pastries have been a staple of the state fair since 1924. About 50,000 are made at the bakery inside the pavilion every day of the fair.