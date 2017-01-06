Michelle Obama gives final White House remarks in emotional speech

(CNN)-- MIchelle Obama gave her final White House remarks in an emotional speech Friday.

The event -- which honored the 2017 school counselor of the year -- comes exactly two weeks before president-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

The First Lady thanked her supporters and told them she hopes she made them proud.

"Empower yourselves with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. Lead by

example with hope; never fear. And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life. And that is true I know for

every person who are here -- is here today, and for educators and advocates all across this nation who get up every day and work their hearts out to lift up

our young people. And I am so grateful to all of you for your passion and your dedication and all the hard work on behalf of our next generation. And I can

think of no better way to end my time as First Lady than celebrating with all of you. So I want to close today by simply saying thank you. Thank you for

everything you do for our kids and for our country. Being your First Lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I've made you proud," First Lady

Michelle Obama said.

The First Lady has one more public appearance on her schedule before leaving the White House.

She's set to be a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" next Wednesday.