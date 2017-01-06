DC Everest names new varsity football head coach

DC Everest High School has announced the appointment of Timothy Strehlow as the new head varsity football coach.

This comes following the resignation of coach Luke Coenen after the 2016 season.

Strehlow is a graduate of DC Everest, where he participated as a three sport athlete on the varsity football team, boy's basketball team, and track & field.

Strehlow then studied at North Dakota State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, as well as playing football, earning All-American Honors, and competing in Track & Field at NDSU.

Strehlow returned to the Wausau area and became a physical education teacher and coach at his Alma Mater in 2000, including being the varsity football team's Offensive Coordinator for the past six seasons.