UPDATE Worker, 31, burned at Phelps foundry identified

PHELPS (WAOW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday released the name of the Eagle River worker severely burned in an explosion at Phelps Cast last week.

Kenneth Martinez was burned in the incident Friday, Sheriff Joe Fath said in a statement. "We have no update on his injuries,"

"One employee was reported to be burned from head to toe," he said in a statement.

About 9 a.m., a 911 caller reported a "large boom noise" in the furnace area of the foundry, Fath said.

The worker was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Madison, he said.

No other details were immediately released.