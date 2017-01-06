UPDATE Worker, 31, burned at Phelps foundry identified - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE Worker, 31, burned at Phelps foundry identified

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
PHELPS (WAOW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday released the name of the Eagle River worker severely burned in an explosion at Phelps Cast last week.

Kenneth Martinez was burned in the incident Friday, Sheriff Joe Fath said in a statement.  "We have no update on his injuries,"

*************

PHELPS (WAOW) - A 31-year-old worker from Eagle River was severely burned Friday in an explosion at Phelps Cast, Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath said.

"One employee was reported to be burned from head to toe," he said in a statement.

About 9 a.m., a 911 caller reported a "large boom noise" in the furnace area of the foundry, Fath said.

The worker was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Madison, he said.

No other details were immediately released.

