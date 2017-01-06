Searchers find cockpit voice recorder from missing plane - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Searchers find cockpit voice recorder from missing plane

Posted:

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Divers searching Lake Erie have found the cockpit voice recorder from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.

   Officials said Friday afternoon that search crews found more debris and parts of the tail but are continuing to look for the plane's fuselage.

   They say the search is slow-going because conditions along the bottom of the lake are limiting visibility to a few inches.

   A Columbus businessman was piloting the plane that vanished shortly after taking off Dec. 29 from Cleveland's lakeshore airport.

   The pilot's wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's 19-year-old daughter were aboard.

    The daughter attended school at UW-Madison.

   The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.