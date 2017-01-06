Video game toothbrush at electronics show

(CNN)-- A company is trying to make tooth brushing more fun for kids -- and the young at heart -- by turning it into a video game.
The gaming toothbrush -- called the Playbrush -- is among the cool gadgets on display at this year's Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas.
The handle fits on your manual toothbrush and connects through bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet, turning your toothbrush into a gaming controller.
You then use the brushing movement to play fun games and collect rewards -- with each game measuring speed and position of brushing.
It also tracks how long kids brush -- and parents can track the progress on an app.
The Playbrush sells for $29.99.