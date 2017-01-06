Trucks begin building ice course for Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship

Sub-zero temperature may not be appealing to many, but for Wausau 525 crews - Friday's weather was ideal.

Crews spent the day prepping the course for the Wausau 525 Snowmobiling Championship.

The track is straight ice, and trucks need to lay down 1.5 million gallons of water to make it thick enough.

So this week's cold, dry weather helped make their jobs easier.

"Weather-wise it's great," Ralph Merwin, the president of the group, said. "It's sunny out. It's about seven below zero, and that's probably the ideal temperature for us to make ice with our water trucks."

The race takes place the weekend of Jan. 28.

It's help in memory of Merwin's son, who was killed in a snowmobile accident in 2003.