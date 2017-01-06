Badger State Games introduces E Games

The Badger State Winter Games kick off Friday, and there's a new event on the list: E Games.

It features tournament-style play of popular video games including Pokemon and Super Smash Bros.

The idea stemmed from a gaming event D.C. Everest High School has held in the past.

Leaders for the Badger State Games wanted to expand upon that event.

"E Games is a growing sport," said Scott Liegl, project and events administrator for the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "As it continues with filling stadiums, to having massive numbers of gamers watch these guys play."

E Games begin Saturday at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.