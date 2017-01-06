Man get 3 years in prison for Northwoods shooting, police standoff

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - A Tripoli man was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for his role in an hours-long standoff with police after a domestic dispute last spring.

Kenneth Welsh, 60, was convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment and operating a firearm while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in a plea agreement that dismissed two other charges. He pleaded no contest.

Investigators said the April 19 standoff at a rural Tripoli home started when Welsh and his 59-year-old wife got into an "altercation" in which she shot him in the arm in self-defense.

As the wife was fleeing in a car, Welsh shot into the vehicle's windshield but the bullet didn't penetrate the glass, the Oneida County Sheriff's Department said.

When deputies arrived, Welsh aimed a gun at them, the agency said. Bean bag rounds were used to help apprehend him after he was sitting on his porch with a gun.

Investigators found out Welsh was filing his home with propane.

Officers from seven area sheriff's departments rushed to the home following a 911 call reporting Welsh would blow up the home "if anyone shows up." The standoff lasted about four hours.

As part of his punishment, Welsh was ordered to spend two years on extended supervision after he is released from prison. He was given credit for 262 already spent in jail.