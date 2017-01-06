DNR: Hunting, fishing license prices could go up

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to raise license fees for hunters and fishermen.

This comes after a state report found a major gap in the agency's fish and wildlife account.

“The amount of revenue we have coming in is $4 million short,” DNR Deputy Division Administrator Eric Lobner said.

Lobner said the account pays for wildlife efforts and DNR wardens. It is mostly funded by license fees.

Area anglers and hunters aren't too keen on the idea.

“Nobody likes an increase,” Rutt'n Rod store manager Tim Anderson said. “They don't like to pay more for what they're getting.”

The DNR said part of the problem is that fee prices have not gone up or down as inflation changes.

“I do understand the cost of business goes up every year for everybody,” Anderson said. “If they need more money to cover their costs they're going to have to do what they have to do.”

Outdoor store owners said the price increase isn't the only concern.

“If they raise the price of the fishing license some people might not be able to afford it,” Riverside Bait Shop co-owner Jeff Syring said. “That'll cut down on people coming down here.”

There is no word on how much the fees could be raised, but Anderson said it won't keep anyone from going outside.

“People don't like it, they don't like to pay more, but they will,” he said.

The department is also considering other ways to close the gap, including adding canoe and kayak fees.