Marshfield residents split on property tax bill

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD (WAOW)

Marshfield property owners might see a decrease in property taxes depending on what side of the street they live on. 

A home on the Wood County side worth $100,000 will pay around $2,300 while the same property on the Marathon County side will pay around $70 less. 

Officials like Marshfield Finance Director Keith Strey said the difference in tax rates is very common in cities located in multiple counties. 

"Marathon County has a little more tax base than Wood County," he said. "The amount needed may be less, but it all depends on the decision of those governing boards." 

Property taxes around the state are due Jan. 31.

