Wausau tax error leaves landowners paying the price

A tax error made by the City of Wausau means property owners will pay the price next year.

Taxpayers in the city might have breathed a sigh of relief when they got their property tax bill in the mail last month, but that's all because of a miscalculation; a $40 million miscalculation.

It all started when Interim City Assessor Jeremy Ray filed Wausau's property tax report back in June.

When Ray put together the Municipal Assessment Report, or MAR, he omitted $40 million worth of new construction projects in the city.

Property taxpayers might have seen a decreased bill this year, but city officials say the missing taxes will be added to next year's bill.

A notice was sent out with bills asking residents to budget their money for next year and to take into account the miscalculation.

"There will be no interest, there will be no penalties or anything like that charged to residents," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "It's not their fault."

The mistake has caught the attention of John Jacobson from the watchdog group Wisconsin Property Taxpayers Inc. who has been watching the situation closely.

"Mistakes like this are going to end up costing families and small business owners down the line," Jacobson said. "Maybe more diligence will be appropriate in a situation like this."

Wausau's City Council meets Monday to discuss whether an outside contractor will be hired for future tax assessments.

An average home in Wausau costs around $150,000. That home will see about a $90 spike next tax season.