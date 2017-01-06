Former UWSP coach reacts to Bob Semling's suspension

A former U.W. Stevens Point men's basketball head coach is speaking out after the suspension of longtime head coach Bob Semling.

Semling was suspended by the university for the remainder of the season citing four major N.C.A.A rule violations.

"I'm saddened by it," said former UWSP men's basketball head coach Jack Bennett. "You feel for the program, I feel for Bob, his staff."

The university also slapped the program with a postseason ban, including N.C.A.A and W.C.I.A.

"I especially feel for the players, and the seniors that are in the program who do not have an opportunity to play in any postseason games," said Bennett.

The major rule Semling is said to have violated is holding practices before the allowed date of October 15.

"I don't know the details, obviously they must have some substance," said Bennett. "But I guess I just don't equate some of the things that are being talked about with some of the things you see the Division I level across the nation which are genuinely serious."

Bennett, who coaches the Pointers before Semling took over, said he isn't worried about the future of the program.

"It will come back, it's a setback, but it's not going to defeat the program," said Bennett.

In the meantime, associate head coach Kent Dernbach will take over as interim head coach.