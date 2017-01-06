Central Wisconsin Airport reacts to Fort Lauderdale shooting

A shooting at an airport in Fort Lauderdale Friday left several dead and others injured.

Officials with the Central Wisconsin Airport said they are monitoring the shooting closely. They said they try to learn anything they can from situations like these to possibly improve their own security.

The shooting happened in the baggage claim area, which airport officials said are open to the public.

"We have random and routine patrols with the local police departments that come through and watch our airport, and watch the baggage claim," said CWA Operations and Maintenance Manager Jim Olson.

CWA officials said they're always worried about safety and security and encourage people to say something if they see something.