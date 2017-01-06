Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks 116-111 to snap skid



MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks stormed back from an 18-point deficit Friday night to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111 and stop their six-game losing streak.



Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after a three-game absence due to a sore left Achilles tendon, added 24 points for the Knicks.



With less than a minute remaining, Anthony drained a 3 to put the Knicks in front 112-111. On the ensuing possession, Lance Thomas stripped Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to a fast-break dunk by Courtney Lee.



New York rebounded from a last-second loss to the Bucks on Wednesday when Antetokounmpo hit a step-back jumper at the horn that gave Milwaukee a 105-104 win at Madison Square Garden.



This time, Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker had 25 points apiece for Milwaukee. Greg Monroe chipped in with 19.